Man bags two-year imprisonment for plotting to bomb NNPC, NASS

A 35 year-old man, Mr. Godwin Adeoye, has been convicted for allegedly planning to bomb the National Assembly and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

A Chief Magistrate Court 2, sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State on Wednesday, sentenced Adeoye to two years in prison for the offence.

Mr Adeoye, an indigene of Okene who resides in Obehira Ihima, Okehi local government area of the State, was picked by the State Security Service, self-styled as the Department of State Services, DSS on 13th May 2020.

He was later charged to court over allegations of intimidation and threat to bomb national assets.

The presiding magistrate, A .S Ibrahim said the suspect was sober and pleaded for clemency after realising the enormity of the situation.

He was sentenced to two-year imprisonment with an option of fine.

However, the DSS counsel, Mr. O. Yahaya told Daily Trust that the directorate is reviewing the case.

“We are studying the situation and reviewing the case with the intent to either appeal the judgment or not,” he noted.

