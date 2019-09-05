Man bags three months jail for stealing church offerings

  1. Home
By Usman A. Bello, Benin Published Date

An Oredo Magistrate Court sitting in Benin, Edo state has sentenced one Henry Godspower to three months imprisonment for stealing church offerings.

The convicts was arraigned on two count-charge of stealing and felony punishable under sections 415 and 390 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol II Laws of the Defunct Bendel state now applicable to Edo state

Police Prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, told the court that Henry broke into the Greater Liberation Ministry Church located on James Watt road in Benin and made away with the church offering.

He added the suspect stole the sum of N3,520 from the church.

However, the suspect (Henry) pleaded guilty to the charges and begged for leniency.

The presiding Magistrate, Ivie Akhere, later sentenced the suspect to three months imprisonment without an option of fine.

