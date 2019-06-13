  1. Home
Man bags 6 month imprisonment for stealing kolanuts

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Iyin-Ekiti on Thursday, sentenced a 36-year-old man, Ige Omotosho, to six months imprisonment for stealing a bag of kola nuts worth N10, 000 .
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, sentenced Omotosho after he pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing.
Anoma said the convict should serve out the sentence without an option of fine.
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the Court that the defendant committed the offence on June 7 at 5:00 p.m. at Ologbara- Gbara farm in Iyin-Ekiti.
Apata said the defendant stole the bag of kola nuts  from the farm of the complainant, Mr Obalore Ogunjemilua.
The prosecutor, who said the defendant  was caught at the scene of the crime with the bag of kola nuts, tendered it as evidence.
He said the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal  Law of Ekiti State, 2012. (NAN)

