Man bags 6 month imprisonment for stealing kolanuts

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the Court that the defendant committed the offence on June 7 at 5:00 p.m. at Ologbara- Gbara farm in Iyin-Ekiti.

Apata said the defendant stole the bag of kola nuts from the farm of the complainant, Mr Obalore Ogunjemilua.

The prosecutor, who said the defendant was caught at the scene of the crime with the bag of kola nuts, tendered it as evidence.

He said the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2012. (NAN)