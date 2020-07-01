Man bags 14-year in jail for raping 6-year-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kano State High Court on Wednesday sentenced one Abdullahi Magaji, to 14-year jail term for raping a six-year-old girl.

The court convicted Magaji on a count charge of rape.

Delivering judgment, Justice Suleiman Baba-Namalam, said the court found the convict guilty as charge and sentenced him to 14-year in a correctional facility.

The court also ordered the convict to pay a N200,000 fine, and additional N200,000 compensation to the victim.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convict was first arraigned in court on March 28, 2017.

The Lead Prosecution, Fatima Yakasai, had told the court that the convict raped the girl on February 25, 2016, in an uncompleted building at Batakaye village in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

Yakasai argued that the offence contravenes section 3 of the Kano State Penal Code (amendment No. 12) Law of 2014 and Section 282 of the Penal Code, Cap 105 Law of Kano State 1991, as amended.

She added that the offence is punishable under section 282 of the same law, as amended.

