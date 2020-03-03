Man bags 12 years for attempting to defile 8-year-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, in Lagos state, on Tuesday sentenced an unemployed man, Bashiru Osho, to 12 years imprisonment for attempting to defile an eight-year-old girl.

The police charged Osho, aged 25, whose address was not provided with attempting to commit felony to wit defilement and was found guilty.

Chief Magistrate F.A Azeez sentenced Osho to 12 years imprisonment based on the convict’s statement and evidence of medical report on the victim.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. John Iberedem, told the court that the convict committed the offence on Feb.29, at No.44 Igbogbo road, Igbogbo-Baiyeku area in Ikorodu.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 262 of criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 as amended.(NAN)

