Man bags 10-yrs for defiling 10-yr-old girl

A family court sitting in Benin has sentenced a 28-year-old man, Mohammed Aliu, to ten years imprisonment for defiling a 10-year-old minor.

The Prosecutor, Mary Imhodemhe, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 23, 2020, at Evbukuh community, along Sapele road, Benin.

Imhodemhe said on the said date, the convict forcefully had carnal knowledge of the minor after threatening to stab her.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravened section 218 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, Vol. II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo.

The prosecutor further told the court that based on the convict’s statement and medical report evidence of the victim, the convict committed the offence.

The convict pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of defilement.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adamaigbo Dorothy, sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment.

