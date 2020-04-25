  1. Home
  Man axes 70-year-old father to death
Man axes 70-year-old father to death

By Titus Eleweke, Awka 

A 37-year-old man is reported to have axed his 70-year-old father to death in his family compound in Umuezegoro Kindred  of Unuchiana Village  in Aguata local government area of Anambra  state.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra state command image maker,SP Haruna Mohammed  said a younger brother of the deceased reported the killing of Godwin Ezeofor by his son Chigorom Ezeofor.

The police spokeman said that, following the report, police operatives attached to Aguata Division led by the  DPO CSP Ayeni Oluwadare mobilised to scene, and rushed the victim to the hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor and the  corpse  has been deposited at a hospital mortuary for autopsy.

He also said , the suspect who “look insane”  had been  arrested and taken to the station for discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

 

