Man arrested with 17 sacks of hemp

A suspected distributor of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp), Daniel Elimuya, has been arrested along Lagos-Ibadan expressway with 17 sacks of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

Our correspondent gathered that Elimuya was conveying the Indian hemp in a Ford car from Delta to Lagos when he was arrested by operatives of Ogun Police Command attached to Ibafo Divisional headquarters.

A statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect’s arrest followed a tip-off received by the police of Ibafo division that a car allegedly conveying illicit drugs was heading to Lagos.

“On the strength of the information, the DPO, Ibafo Division, SP Abiodun Ayinde, led his anti-robbery team to the Lagos-Ibadan expressway where they laid ambush for the said car.

“The team sighted the Ford car with registration number GGE 782 EX and stopped it. On searching the vehicle, 17 sacks of Indian hemp were discovered therein. The driver, one Daniel Elimuya, was promptly arrested,” the statement said.

The statement further revealed that the suspect, when interrogated, “confessed to have been a long-time Indian hemp distributor and that the one he was arrested with was to be delivered to one ‘Kofo’ in Lagos Island.”

The police spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect and exhibits to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

