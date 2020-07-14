Man arrested over abduction of 2 girls

ADVERTISEMENT

A man, Aliyu Sani, 26, has been arrested by police in connection with the abduction of two teenage girls in Kurfi town, spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, has said

He said the suspect is an ex-convict who was once arrested over a kidnap case but was recently released during the state government’s amnesty programme.

“He was expected to report to police on a weekly basis which he failed to by absconding,” he said.

According to him, Aliyu had at one time sent a text message to the mother of the victims to either give him money or they would be abducted.

The police said they are in possession of the phone and text message as evidence in the case.

