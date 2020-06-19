Man arrested for raping 7-year-old girl in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 32-year- old man for raping a seven-year girl in Onitsha.

The suspect, Chigbo Akpoluobi, a native of Asa village in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State but a resident of Ubodukwu road Nkitaku, Okpoko, Onitsha, lured the teenage girl into his apartment and defiled her.

According to a statement issued by the police command’s spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, “on the 16/6/2020 at about 12:30 pm, following a tip-off, Police operatives attached to Okpoko Division arrested one Chigbo Akpoluobi ‘m’ aged 32, a native of Asa village in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State, but residing at Ubodukwu road Nkitaku, Okpoko.

“The suspect allegedly lured a seven-year-old girl to his rented apartment on the 14/6/2020 and defiled her. The scene was visited by police detectives and the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination”.

He said the suspect has voluntarily confessed to the offence and the Commissioner of Police, John B. Abang, had directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka, for discreet investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

