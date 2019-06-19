Man arraigned for allegedly beating up woman over money

ADVERTISEMENT

A 37-year-old man, Olushola Ajibayo, was on Wednesday brought before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly beating up a woman over money.

Ajibayo is facing a two-count charge of threat to life and assault.

The prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 31 on Olodogba Street, Ikosi, Ketu in Lagos.

Ihiehie alleged that the defendant threatened to kill one Miss Quadiri Oluranti with a screwdriver following series of disagreement over money.

He said that the defendant also went to the complainant’s residence to beat her up.

“The accused went to the residence of the complainant to beat her up; he even threatened the life of her five-year-old child.

“The threat by the defendant led to the breach of public peace,’’ Ihiehie said.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 56 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, granted the defendant bail in the sum.of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

The magistrate directed that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until July 13 for hearing. (NAN)

