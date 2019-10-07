Man allegedly steals one-month old baby in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun state Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 39 years old Olakunle Agbaje for allegedly stealing one month old baby boy at Mowe in Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, who reportedly stole the baby at No 32 Odukoya Street, Adesan Area in Mowe, was arrested following a distress call received by the policemen at Mowe Divisional Headquarters.

A statement issued by the Police Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi on Monday said a woman named Marufu Taiwo was sleeping in her room when the suspect “sneaked into the room and took the baby from her side.”

According to him, while the suspect was tiptoeing out of the room, the mother of the child woke up and raised the alarm.

Oyeyemi said upon receipt of the distress call, the DPO of Mowe Division, Marvis Jayeola moved to the scene and arrested the suspect immediately.

“On interrogation, the suspect who first claimed that he strayed into the woman’s room unknowingly later started begging for mercy with the plea that he didn’t know what pushed him to do what he did,” the suspect was quoted saying in the statement.

Oyeyemi, however, added that the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

