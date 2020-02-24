Man allegedly stabs bartender to death over payment

ADVERTISEMENT

A 53-year-old man has been remanded in a custodial centre for allegedly stabbing a bartender to death.

The accused person, Dennis Azuonye, reportedly committed the offence on on January 22, at No. 17, Jogunosimi str., Alausa area of Ikeja.

The prosecution counsel, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told a Chief Magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos, on Friday that Azuonye stabbed the victim following an argument over payment for a bottle of beer he took in the bar.

She said that during the fight, the defendant picked up a knife and stabbed the deceased.

Olaluwoye told the court that the deceased was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead by a doctor.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 222 and punishable under section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. (Revised), which stipulates death sentence for anyone found guilty.

Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere, ordered that Azuonye be kept in the Ikoyi Custodial centre, Lagos State, pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Oghere adjourned the case until April 21. (NAN)

