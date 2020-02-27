Man allegedly stabs AEDC staff to death, injures another

ADVERTISEMENT

A man, who the police identified as Oputa Vitus, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two staff of the Abuja Electrical Distribution Company (AEDC).

One of his victims, Ibrahim Garba Haji, 50, reportedly died from the stab wound, the spokesman of the police in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed on Wednesday in a statement.

Manzah said Vitus attacked and stabbed with a knife the two AEDC staff at Pasali, Kabusa, on Tuesday. “As a result of the incident, one Ibrahim Garba Haji ‘m’ 50 years old, a staff of AEDC, who was stabbed on the chest, was certified dead at the hospital where he was rushed to for medical attention. Meanwhile, the second victim is still on hospital admission,” he added.

The police spokesman said, “The knife has been recovered as an exhibit.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The General Manager, Media and Communication of AEDC, Mr Oyebode Fadipe, said the suspect allegedly stabbed the workers from behind during a field inspection in the community.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App