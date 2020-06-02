Man allegedly defiles 15-year-old daughter in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

…As police rescue kidnap victims

Operatives of the Gender Unit of the FCT Police Command have arrested a 43-year-old man, Akindele Ajewole, for allegedly defiling his daughter in Lugbe, Abuja.

In a statement, the command’s spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said the suspect who was mentally stable confessed to having carnal knowledge of his daughter on several occasions.

DSP Manzah added that one Muhammad Sani was also arrested by the police for luring and forcefully having carnal knowledge of a six-year-old boy.

He said the suspect confessed to committing the act with the minor in a river in Mpape, an Abuja suburb.

He said the two suspects would be arraigned in court after investigation.

Also, operatives of the anti-kidnap unit of the command have rescued some kidnap victims at Gurusu village in Kwali Area Council.

DSP Manzah said the anti-kidnapping squad stormed the kidnappers’ hideout on a Gurusu mountain and rescued four people after a gun battle.

He said, “The kidnappers’ camp was dislodged in the process of the fierce gun battle in which some of the suspects escaped with gunshot wounds.”

He added that the police operatives, with some vigilante members, also rescued three kidnapped victims in Dadu village in Kwali.

Meanwhile, the anti-one chance unit of the command has arrested seven suspected fraudsters in Durumi village, an Abuja suburb.

Manzah gave the names of the suspects as; Emmanuel Clement, Prosper Kenneth, Osuolale Raphael, Christopher Kenneth, Oluwafemi Muibi, Collins Ugwu and Ebuka Okeke.

He said they posed as potential suitors, lured and defrauded their female victims.

