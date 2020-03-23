Man allegedly defiles 11-yr-old step-daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

A 37-year-old man, Matthew Olateju, has been remanded in a custodial centre for allegedly defiling his 11-year-old step-daughter.

The police charged Olateju, who resides at Alagbado, Lagos, before a Magistrate Court in Ikeja on Friday with the offences of threat to life and defilement.

Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of Olateju, ordered the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She ordered that Olateju should be kept in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending the DPP advice.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until April 20 for mention.

The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that Olateju committed the offence sometimes in February at his residence.

He alleged that Olateju threatened to kill the victim if she mentions it to anyone.

Ayorinde said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 56 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App