Man admits killing 3 in-laws for bullying him

By Usman A. Bello, Benin City Published Date
A 44-year-old tipper driver, Edoghogho Omorogbe,  has been arrested by the operatives of the Edo state police  command for allegedly killing his 52-year-old mother-in-law, Alice Omorogbe,  25-year-old sister-in-law, Blessing Efe, and her six-month-old daughter.

Omorogbe was among over  100 suspects paraded by the State Police Commissioner,  DanMallam Mohammed.

Omorogbe killed his victims on September 10, at their residence at Iguadolor Community, in Ovia North East local government area of the State.

According to him, the  bodies of the victims were discovered a day after killing, adding that a two-year-old who was also inside the room during the attack miraculously escaped unhurt.

He said the suspect would be charged to court soon.

In an interview with journalists, the suspect said he decided to kill the victims in retaliation for them hiring boys to beat him up anytime he had issues with his wife.

“I killed them out of annoyance because my mother-in-law always used boys to beat me up. I sustained this  injury in my left eye  in one of the attacks. Any time I had issues with my wife, my mother-in-law would say why am I talking to my wife like that? If I quarrel with my wife, she will send boys to beat me up.

“When I got to the house, I met the door unlocked; I sneaked inside and killed them with a cutlass.I didn’t intend to kill the baby but I really  don’t  know how the cutlass met the baby,” he said.

He said after killing his victims, he went into hiding but that when he saw the story on television, he came out and was arrested.

“When I got home,  my father asked if I was the one that did it. I told him I was the one and  that I can’t hide anything from him. He called the police, who came to arrest me.”

