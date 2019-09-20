Man admits killing 3 in-laws for bullying him

ADVERTISEMENT

A 44-year-old tipper driver, Edoghogho Omorogbe, has been arrested by the operatives of the Edo state police command for allegedly killing his 52-year-old mother-in-law, Alice Omorogbe, 25-year-old sister-in-law, Blessing Efe, and her six-month-old daughter.

Omorogbe was among over 100 suspects paraded by the State Police Commissioner, DanMallam Mohammed.

Omorogbe killed his victims on September 10, at their residence at Iguadolor Community, in Ovia North East local government area of the State.

According to him, the bodies of the victims were discovered a day after killing, adding that a two-year-old who was also inside the room during the attack miraculously escaped unhurt.

He said the suspect would be charged to court soon.

In an interview with journalists, the suspect said he decided to kill the victims in retaliation for them hiring boys to beat him up anytime he had issues with his wife.

“I killed them out of annoyance because my mother-in-law always used boys to beat me up. I sustained this injury in my left eye in one of the attacks. Any time I had issues with my wife, my mother-in-law would say why am I talking to my wife like that? If I quarrel with my wife, she will send boys to beat me up.

“When I got to the house, I met the door unlocked; I sneaked inside and killed them with a cutlass.I didn’t intend to kill the baby but I really don’t know how the cutlass met the baby,” he said.

He said after killing his victims, he went into hiding but that when he saw the story on television, he came out and was arrested.

“When I got home, my father asked if I was the one that did it. I told him I was the one and that I can’t hide anything from him. He called the police, who came to arrest me.”

