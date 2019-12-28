Man abducted while paying sister’s ransom

  1. Home
By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina Published Date
A middle-aged man, Ibrahim Lukman was yesterday held while taking ransom for his earlier abducted sister, Aisha.

Aisha was kidnapped two weeks ago at her matrimonial home at Dangani village in Musawa Local Government in an attacked that left her husband hospitalised with severe injuries at Federal Medical Centre, Katsina.

Sources say the abductors went away with Aisha during the attack and demanded for N1.5m ransom.

Ibrahim was said to have agreed to meet her abductors with the money around Yantumaki forest where the kidnappers took him on motorcycle to get his sister.

When contacted the spokesman of the police command SP Gambo Isah said the police have been telling people to stop negotiating with kidnappers.

He said, the police is out to serve with confidence and integrity saying that “it is unfortunate people will go behind our back and negotiate with criminals, it’s very sad and pathetic to hear that a victim of kidnapped persons has gone into the bush to pay ransom, we don’t want people to be negotiating with criminals.”

Also yesterday gunmen kidnapped a newly married woman, Amina Usman at her house located opposite Izala Eid Mosque in Dutsinma town.

He husband, Aliyu Agada was injured during the attack and receiving medical attention at the town’s general hospital.

