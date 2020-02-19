Man, 60, held over attempt to smuggle drugs to son in custody

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 60-year-old fish-farmer, Muyiwa Otuyalo, for allegedly attempting to smuggle in substances believed to be hard drugs for his son, Damilola Otuyalo, who is currently in the custody of the commission’s Ibadan zonal office.

It was gathered that the older Otuyalo was at the premises of the EFCC in Ibadan on Monday, supposedly to visit his son. But while discussing with the son, an officer noticed that he brought out a sachet of tablets and handed same to him. The officer subsequently raise alarm which led to the confiscation of the drugs.

It was further gathered that when the in-house nurse was called upon for assessment of the content, it was revealed that the said item was Rohypnol, a tranquilizer used under strict prescription for treatment of severe insomnia and assist in anesthesia.

The drug is said to possess high sedative effect and is rarely used except when prescribed by licensed medical officers.

The younger Otuyalo was recently arrested after a criminal case of money laundering detected in the United Kingdom was reported against him. The case which involved £45,000 was a fragment of a wider one involving about £500,000 for which he has been declared wanted by the London’s Metropolitan Police. He has been on the wanted list of Interpol before the petition was filed at the EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App