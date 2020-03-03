Man, 56, remanded over defilement of 3-yr-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

An Upper Sharia Court at Tsafe in Zamfara State has ordered the remand of one Bala Haruna, alias Oranji-gada, 56, in Correctional custody, for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl.

The accused was dragged to the court by the office of the Attorney General of the state, after the case was initially reported by the girl’s mother at the Tsafe Divisional Police Station.

The accused person, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Babangida Shehu told the court that the offence contravened Section 131 of Zamfara Sharia law.

He said that the prosecution was ready to present evidence against the accused on the next adjourned date.

The Judge, Yusuf Ruwan-dorawa adjoined the case to March 16, for further hearing. (NAN)

…Another allegedly defiles neighbour’s 4-yr-old daughter

Also, a Chief Magistrate Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Monday ordered that a 28-year-old man, Yakubu Afonla, who allegedly defiled a neighbour’s four-year-old daughter, be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre,

The police charged Afonla with defilement.

Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat gave the order pending when the case would be filed at the Ikeja Special and Sexual Offences Court.

Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until May 21.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 11 at Balogun Street, Iju Ishaga area of Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendant defiled his neighbour’s daughter by inserting his penis inside her vagina.

Emuerhi said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

After listening to the charge against him, the defendant pleaded not guilty. (NAN)

