Man, 55, jailed 14yrs for attempted rape of daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

A 55-year-old man, Bashiru Adeyanju, has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by an Ado-Ekiti High Court for attempting to rape his 17-year-old daughter.

The court found Adeyanju guilty of the offence of attempted rape on the strength of his confessional statement and witnesses called during the trial.

The trial judge, Justice Monisola Abodunde, however did not find him guilty of the offence of serial rape, which he was also charged with.

The judge also held that the three years the convict had already spent in jail should be subtracted from the jail term.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Wale Fapohunda, who doubles as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ekiti State, said the convict committed the offences on September 10, 2017 at No 30, Irona Street, Ado-Ekiti when he unlawfully attempted to have sexual intercourse with his daughter.

The victim had alleged that her father started having sexual intercourse with her since she was 10 years old and that her father always gave her drugs to prevent pregnancy and threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App