Man, 47, allegedly defiles 4-yr-old daughter

A Chief Magistrate Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Tuesday ordered that a 47-year-old man, Obed Chukwumezie, who allegedly defiled his four-year-old daughter, be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre,

The police charged Chukwumezie with defilement.

Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat, gave the order, pending when the case would be filed at the Ikeja Special and Sexual Offences Court.

Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until April 6.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 22, 2019 at 403 road; House 43, Festac Town Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant defiled his daughter.

Emuerhi said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

After listening to the charge against him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.(NAN)

