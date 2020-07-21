Man, 46 remanded for raping minor in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

A 46-year-old man, Alhaji Sani Hashim, has been remanded by a Makurdi Magistrate Court in Benue State for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The accused, who lives on No. 54 Bauchi Street in Wadata area of Makurdi suburb, allegedly committed the crime when the victim was sent to hawk groundnuts around the market vicinity.

The prosecution told the court that the complainant, Abdullazak Umuru of No. 8 Ejule Street, Wurukum in Makurdi, reported at the Police Area Command, Makurdi on July 7, 2020 at about 9:00am, that he sent his 13-year-old girl of the same address to sell groundnuts and while on her way to market, the accused forcefully dragged her into his room and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The court also heard that during Police investigation, the said Alhaji Sani Hashimu was arrested for committing the crime contrary to section 284 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State, 2004.

But, the accused, Alhaji Hashimu, however, denied committing the crime.

When the matter came up, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The prosecution, therefore, told the court that investigation was still in progress and asked for another date to enable it complete investigation and prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The trial Chief Magistrate, Isaac Ajim, on that note ordered that the accused be remanded at the custodial centre and adjourned the case to October 9, 2020 for further mention.

