Man, 46, bags 12yrs jail for killing girlfriend

An Igbosere High Court in Lagos on Wednesday sentenced a 46-year-old man, Tunde Omisakin, to 12 years imprisonment for causing the death of his girlfriend, Tina Toroso.

Omisakin was charged with cutting the right hand of his girlfriend with a cutlass which resulted to her death.

He was first arraigned sometime in 2010 but was re-arraigned on Feb. 16, 2016 before Justice Adedayo Akintoye when the former judge handling the case retired.

He was charged with a count of manslaughter for which he pleaded not guilty and was remanded in prison.

The case went for trial and the prosecution called four witnesses.

Delivering judgment yesterday, Justice Akintoye held that Omisakin was guilty as charged.

“The prosecution’s evidence directly pointed to the defendant as the person who caused the death of the deceased, Miss Toroso.

“The defendant did not deny that he cut her hand but said he did not intend to kill her.

“I hold that the ingredient of manslaughter has been proven by the prosecution beyond reasonable doubt,” Akintoye said.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mrs Abiodun Gbadamosi, had told the court that Omisakin committed the offence on Dec. 8, 2008, at 2am in his residence at Lamgbasa, Ajah area of Lagos.

She said that the defendant caused the death of the deceased, Tina Toroso, by cutting her right hand with a cutlass which severed her veins.

She said the offence contravened Section 317 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2003. (NAN)

