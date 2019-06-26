Man, 45, commits suicide in Bayelsa

ADVERTISEMENT

A 45-year-old man, identified as Oliver Osieme, has hanged himself in his room at Etegwe community, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The deceased, who hailed from Anambra State, but was doing business in Bayelsa, was said to have killed himself on Monday when his wife, who is a trader, and other close relations had gone out for their daily businesses.

A close relation, who did want to be name, told Daily Trust that nobody was in the house when the incident happened, but they were surprised to come home to see the deceased hanged inside his home.

He said: “Everybody went out including the wife, but the wife’s younger sister came back from school and noticed the doors to his room and the apartment were locked. Knowing that he is always at home since he lost his job as a truck driver, she kept on knocking. Then she went to the window and was him hanging in his room.”

When our reporter visited the home of the deceased on Tuesday morning, the community was in mourning as people were seen going into the apartment of the deceased to condole the wife, and others gathering around to discuss the incident in hushed tones.

Spokesman of the police in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the report, adding that the police are currently investigating the incident leading to the man’s death.

