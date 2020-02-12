Man, 42, beats wife to death in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

A 42-year-old man, Ejiro Patrick, on Wednesday allegedly beat his wife to death in Tyomu community, a settlement outskirt of Makurdi town in Benue State.

Witnesses said that Patrick who hailed from Delta State, engaged his wife in a quarrel over suspicion that she did not completely remit monies derived from some sold family items.

The deceased’s husband according to the witnesses, in a fit of anger punches his wife to coma at the riverside.

Daily Trust learnt that the deceased was later rushed to the hospital where she died.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) to the Benue state Command, DSP Catherine Anene, said the 42-year-old fisherman has been apprehended and currently in police custody.

Anene added that the suspect hails from Delta state while his deceased wife was from Benue state, stressing that the reason for the violence which ended up at the river side was because the wife sold some items for the family and did not remit N5000.

“Mr Ejiro Patrick of Km14 Tyomu, Gboko road, Makurdi, beat up his wife to a state of comma, victim was rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital but was confirmed dead.

“Victim was also seen bleeding from the nostrils. Suspect is in police custody and the deceased’s corpse has been deposited in the morgue,” the PPRO said.

