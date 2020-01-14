Man, 42, allegedly kills mother in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragedy struck at Umuobom in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State when a 42-year-old man, identified as Sunday Agwim, reportedly killed his 62-year old mother, Christiana.

A police source from Ideato said the suspect had in the early hours of Sunday, used a hammer and machete to crush his mother’s head.

Spokesman of the police in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, said when the suspect was quizzed, he said he never knew what came over him.

Ikeokwu said the police visited the scene of crime, recovered the exhibits and took the corpse to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital where a team of doctors conducted an autopsy to enable the family to bury the deceased because of the state of the body. He added that the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

