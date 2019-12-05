Man, 40, lures 8-year-old water hawker and defiles her

ADVERTISEMENT

A 40-year-old man has been held by the Police in Benue State for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old child in Makurdi metropolis of Benue State.

Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, said the suspect was apprehended following a complaint received at the ‘A’ Police Division in Makurdi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An eight-year-old girl was hawking water within the neighbourhood, one Abubakar Maigari aged 40 years deceitfully invited the victim in the pretext of buying sachet water and dragged her into his room where he defiled her,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Anene added that the arrested suspect was currently facing investigation by the police.

The PPRO assured that the command will continue to work tirelessly towards ensuring a crime free environment in the state while urging members of public to be security conscious and report any suspicious movement of criminals around them to the police.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App