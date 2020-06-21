Man 40, commits suicide in Ibadan

ADVERTISEMENT

A 40-year-old man, Lanre Kazeem, allegedly committed suicide at the early hours of Sunday by hanging himself in his house at Eyin Grammer area of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the deceased was living in a rented house, and worked in a private palm kernel company around Soka Ibadan.

The incident took many residents of the area by surprise as they express sadness over the incident.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer,(PPRO),SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident to NAN Correspondent on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Fadeyi said that the deceased hanged himself in his house and his corpse had been deposited at Adeoyo state Hospital’s mortuary.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Sanyo division has visited the area to see what happened.

“Investigation has commenced on the matter to know what actually happened,”Fadeyi said.

Some residents of the area who spoke to NAN said that the deceased hailed from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital and has no known relatives or friends all through his one year stay in the rented house.

They said that the deceased left no suicide note behind to explain the cause of his action and some of his neighbours claimed that the deceased has been sick for close to two weeks without any medical care.

Also speaking on the incident, the Chairman Eyin Grammar Landlords’ Association, Alhaji Lateef Adegoke said the incident was reported to him this morning and the police had visited taken the corpse to the mortuary.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App