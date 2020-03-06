Man, 38, nabbed for allegedly killing lover

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos State have arrested one Daniel Okocha, 38, for allegedly killing his live-in-lover, Nkechi Vivian Agwor, at Egbeda area of the state.

The suspect, according to the police is being detained at the Homicide section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCIID) Yaba on a first degree murder.

Police said the suspect told detectives he killed his lover because he was suspecting that she was cheating on him.

“He told us that on the fateful day, Nkechi had told him that she was going to the Church, but he warned her to sit down at home as he suspected that she was having an appointment with another man, who attends the same church with her.

“He said when Nkechi refused to obey him and insisted that she was going to the Church, he picked a fight with her and stabbed her several times,” a police source said.

It was gathered that the suspect and the deceased are from the same town of Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha-South Local Government Area of Delta State and that though they had one child, they were not legally married.

The source added, “We were told that the mother of the deceased is taking care of the child. We were told that the suspect was so possessive and jealous that at one time, he attempted to kill himself by drinking a poisonous substance, snipper. We were told that it was the deceased that rushed him to the hospital where he was revived.”

The spokesman of the police in the state, Bala Elkana, said that the case was being investigated and that the suspect would be charged to court at the end of investigation.

