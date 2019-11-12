Man, 37, in court over visa scam

ADVERTISEMENT

A 37-year old man, Wasiu Joel Gbenu, who allegedly obtained N291, 000 under the pretence of procuring a Canadian visa has been charged before an Igbosere chief Magistrate’s Court Lagos.

Police from the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) alleged that Wasiu Joel Gbenu and others still on the run conspired to obtain money by false pretence and stealing.

The accused person and others at large allegedly forged a Canadian visa receipt and other relevant documents and handed over to one Ugwu Jerry for it to be acted upon as genuine.

It was learnt that upon presentation of the said document, Ugwu Jerry was refused the Canadian Visa and also denied the renewal of his American Visa in American Embassy as a result of the said forged documents.

The alleged offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 365 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

It was alleged that the accused person obtained N291,000 from Ugwu Jerry under the pretence that he will use the money to pay for Canadian Visa fees for Jerry and his family, a representation he knew to be false contrary to Section 314 (3) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

According to the prosecution, the accused person stole N291, 000, property of Ugwu Jerry.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to all the four-count criminal charge before he was admitted to N200,000 bail. Further hearing has been fixed for December 5.

