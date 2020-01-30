Man, 37, bags life imprisonment for raping wife’s niece

ADVERTISEMENT

A 37-year-old man, Francis Yusuf Kyamang, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his wife’s niece. The convict, of SS Quarters, Jikwoyi, Abuja, was convicted under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPPA) which is applicable within the Federal Capital Territory. A statement from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) indicated that the victim, a 17-year-old Secondary School leaver, was brought to Abuja by the wife of the convict to temporarily assist in taking care of her baby having recently gained admission to one of the Universities in Kaduna.

“In her testimony, the victim said on the fateful day, she dropped her niece in school, got back home and met her uncle (the convict) at home which she found to be strange. “Her uncle (the convict), asked her series of questions regarding her NECO exams which she answered and he further went ahead to ask if she had a boyfriend in the village.

“The victim said she does but they are just friends and the uncle asked if she was still a virgin and she confirmed to him she was. Next, he grabbed her, unzipped her dress and forcefully penetrated her vagina,” the statement read in part.

It went further that all the victim’s efforts to scream and alert neighbours were abortive as the convict used a cloth to cover her mouth.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“After raping her, he later flogged her and locked her up in the house. The medical report also showed that she was limping and her hymen had been tampered with. “He was arrested that same day, 13th September, 2018 by operatives of the NAPTIP while the case was filed on 11th December, 2018 after the completion of investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

“The convict was arraigned on the 28th of February, 2019 at the FCT High Court Jabi- Court 32 under Justice Hassan Babangida with charge number CR/70/18, under the VAPP Act 2015,” the statement added.

At the conclusion of the trial, the judge gave the judgement on January 15 and passed the sentence on January 28.

NAPTIP said the development came on the heel of the conviction of four human traffickers by a Federal High Court siting in Enugu for trafficking of minors for labour exploitation and other hazardous activities.

The DG of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, commended the judges, while further warning human traffickers and rapists in the country of the agency’s resolve to go tougher on them in 2020.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App