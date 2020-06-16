Man, 35, remanded for raping teenager in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-year-old man has been remanded by a Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at Kete Street in Gboko area of Benue State.

The accused, Apaa Gbafan, was said to have been arrested during Police investigation for allegedly committing the crime which thereby contravened section 284 of the penal code law of Benue State 2004.

Police Prosecution earlier told the court that on June 2, 2020 at about 9:00pm, the accused, who is of the same address with the victim, alongside his landlord broke and entered the house of the victim and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

No plea was taken for want of jurisdiction when the case came up.

Trial Magistrate, Rose Iorshe, therefore averred that the defendant who lives at Kete Street in Gboko be remanded at the Police detention facility in Makurdi.

Iorshe, then adjourned the case to July 6, 2020 further for mention.

