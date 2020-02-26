Man, 35, arraigned over alleged unlawful dealing in 2.3kg of illicit drug

ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-year-old man, Sunday Igwe, has been arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti over alleged dealing in 2.3 kilogrammes of Indian hemp.

A National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) prosecutor, Mrs Beatrice Igbaraese, informed the court yesterday that Igwe committed the offence on January 21, 2020 at Oye-Ekiti, Oye local government, Ekiti State.

The charge sheet read that the defendant, on the said date and at No. 146, Irare Street, Oye-Ekiti, “dealt without lawful authority in 2.3kg of cannabis sativa, similar to cocaine, heroin and LSD.”

Igbaraese, who did not oppose the bail application by the defence counsel, asked the court for an adjournment to enable her prepare properly for the case.

Igwe pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge the NDLEA levelled against him.

His defence counsel, Mr Olatunde Olayemi, prayed the court for bail with a 10-paragraph affidavit in favour of his client.

The judge, Babs Kuewumi, granted him bail in the sum of N5,000,000 and one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till March 24, 2020 for trial.

