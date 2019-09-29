Man, 35, allegedly commits suicide in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-year-old man has reportedly committed suicide in Otukpo area of Benue state.

The man, whose name was given as, Ezekiel Odeh, allegedly consumed a substance believed to be poisonous herbs before locking himself up in his room.

Witnesses said the deceased who hailed from Igbeji/Akpa in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state had before the incident threatened severally to take his own life.

But, it was gathered that on such several occasions, his family had prevailed on him not to kill himself.

The deceased was however said to have on Saturday night sneaked out from his family’s prying eyes and took the substance which later led to his death and discovery of his lifeless body by family members.

Police spokesperson for Benue command, Catherine Anene, as at the time of filing this report said she was not yet aware of the incident.

