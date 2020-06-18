Man, 32 ‘rapes’ 7-year-old girl in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra State police command has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The suspect, one Chigbo Akpoluobi, a native of Asa village in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, but reside at Ubodukwu road Nkitaku,Okpoko Onitsha, lured the underage girl into his apartment and defiled her.

A statement issued by command spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, stated that “on the 16/6/2020 at about 12:30pm following a tip off, Police operatives attached to Okpoko Division arrested one Chigbo Akpoluobi ‘m’ aged 32 years, a native of Asa village in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State but reside at Ubodukwu road Nkitaku,Okpoko.

“Suspect allegedly lured a seven years old girl to his rented apartment on the 14/6/2020 and defiled her.

“Scene was visited by police detectives and victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination”, he said.

He said the suspect has voluntarily confessed to the offence and the Commissioner of Police CP, John B. Abang, had directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

Nigeria has, over the past few weeks, been witnessing the activities of sex predators who rape and kill their victims.

This development has incited calls and campaigns for stiffer penalties for sex offenders to serve as deterrent to others.

