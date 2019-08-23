Man, 32, docked for impregnating 16-year-old student

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Ado-Ekiti, on Friday, arraigned a 32-year-old man, Ojo Owoeye, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for sexually abusing and impregnating a 16-year-old secondary school student.

The defendant, whose house address was not given, is facing a charge of alleged sexual abuse.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in May, in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant, in the said month, sexually abused and impregnated the secondary school student.

Okunade told the court that the offence contravened Section 4 of the Ekiti State Gender-based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Mr Ojo Abioye, told the court that his client would take responsibility for the pregnancy and prayed the court to grant him bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Aderopo Adegboye, acquiesced to Abioye’s plea and granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000 and two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the cast until Sept. 18 for further hearing. (NAN)

