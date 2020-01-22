Man, 30, allegedly rapes 17-yr-old girl

  1. Home
By Usman A. Bello, Benin   Published Date

A Family Court sitting in Benin yesterday remanded a 30-year-old man, Chigozie Mathew, in Oko custodial Centre for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.

The Prosecutor, Sergt. Ifidon Daniel, told the court that the accused person committed the offence on January 6 at Okey Golden Hotel, Nomayo street, upper Sakponba road, Benin city. The accused however pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

Magistrate Adamaigbo Dorothy, who rejected the oral application for bail made for the accused, adjourned the case to March 25, for hearing.

