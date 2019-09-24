  1. Home
Man, 28, docked over assault on 4-year-old child

By Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti   Published Date

A 28-year-old man, Temitope Ajayi, has been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti magistrate court, Ekiti State, for alleged assault.

The police prosecutor, Sergeant Olubu Apata, informed the court that Ajayi, whose address was not stated, committed the offence on September 18, 2019 in Ilupeju-Ekiti.

Apata said that the accused person gave his four-year-old son, Olalekan Ajayi, a serious beating that left bruises all over the boy’s body on accusation that the boy defecated on his body.

The police prosecutor pointed out that the offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Apata asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

Ajayi pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His counsel, Mr Gboyega Abiola, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety who must be a blood relation of his, in like sum.

Awosika adjourned the case till October 24, 2019 for hearing.

