Man, 28, arraigned for fraud

A 28-year-old man, Emmanuel Segun, has been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, chief magistrate court for alleged fraud.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court yesterday that Segun committed the offence on July 9, 2020 at about 10.30am in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N1.6 million from Mr Omoniyi Ayodele by pretence.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

Segun pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His counsel, Mr Chris Omokhafe, asked the court to grant his client bail.

Akinwale, however, opposed the bail application, saying the defendant may jump bail if granted.

The chief magistrate, Mrs Olanike Adegoke, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case till August 28, 2020 for hearing.

