Man, 28, allegedly killed unionist over N100 ticket fee

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of one Bello Ismaila, 20, for the alleged murder of a unionist over N100 daily ticket fee.

The accused, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of murder.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the accused committed the offence on September 25 in Igogo-Ekiti.

He alleged that the accused murdered one Ajayi Femi.

He said the accused, who is a driver, was given N100 daily ticket by their union, and while coming back, he was asked to pay the money but that he refused.

Akinwale said in the process, it resulted into a fight and one of the members deflated his tyre, which made him angry and the accused “beat the deceased with a deadly charm.”

He said the deceased was taken to hospital where he later died.

While the plea of the accused was not taken, the magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, ordered that he be remanded in prison custody, pending advice from the DPP.

Awosika adjourned the case until November 20 for mention. (NAN)

