Man, 27, remanded in prison for allegedly stabbing another to death

ADVERTISEMENT

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrate Court, Ibadan, on Monday remanded one Kabiru Ganiyu, 27, at Agodi Prison for allegedly stabbing a man to death.

The chief magistrate, Mrs O. Ogunkanmi, ordered that Ganiyu should remain behind bars pending advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogunkanmi furthered ordered that the case file be sent to the DPP.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 9, for further hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kabiru, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of murder.

The defendant’s plea was not taken.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that the defendant committed the crime on July 7, at about 10pm at Owode Area of Ibadan.

Opaleye said the defendant allegedly killed one Iliya Hasani, 35, by stabbing him with a knife on the chest.

He said the defendant was alleged to have accosted the victim, and two others, on their way home from where they went to charge their phones.

“He charged at Hasani and stabbed him on the chest with a knife, which led to his death,’’ the prosecutor said.

Opaleye said the offence contravened Section 316 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App