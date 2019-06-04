Man, 27, docked for allegedly fabricating motorcycle master key

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Monday arraigned a 27-year-old man, Elisha Markus, in a Kubwa Grade1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly fabricating a motorcycle master key.

The defendant, of Lugbe, Abuja, was charged with attempt to steal.

The prosecutor, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the defendant on May 27 approached one Agu Monday to fabricate a motorcycle master key for him with intent to steal a motorcycle.

He said Monday reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station and the defendant was arrested.

Ogada said the offence contravened Section 95 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, granted the defendant N50, 000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Balarabe said the surety must be a civil servant on not less than salary Grade Level 8 and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter until June 17, for hearing. (NAN)

