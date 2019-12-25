Man, 26, docked for alleged kidnap

ADVERTISEMENT

A 26-year-old man, Sunday Okonji, has been arraigned before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate Court in Lagos for allegedly kidnapping a man.

Okonji was charged on three-count charge of kidnapping, conspiracy and stealing. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. Police prosecutor Insp. Kehinde Omiasakin told the court that the defendant committed the offences on August 10 at 10a.m. at Yaba, Lagos. She alleged that Okonji had kidnapped one Oluwadamilola Ajayi and had forcefully taken him to a nearby ATM where he withdrew N340,000 from Ajayi’s account. The offences, she noted, contravened sections 2 and 3 of the Kidnapping Prohibition Laws, 2017.

The chief magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe, denied the defendant bail and ordered that the case file be duplicated and forwarded to the Lagos State director of public prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until January 21 for mention. (NAN)

