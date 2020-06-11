Man, 25, docked for alleged breach of peace, assault

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ekiti State have arraigned a 25-year-old man, Victor Adesina, before an Ado-Ekiti magistrate court for alleged breach of peace and assault.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, told the court yesterday that Adesina committed the offence on June 9, 2020 at about 12pm at Ogbon-Ado junction, Ado-Ekiti.

Ikebuilo alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by entering into the shop of Mr Azubuike Dennis to foment trouble.

The defendant was also alleged to have assaulted the complainant by using a saw to cut him on his head and left hand, which caused him harm.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable her study the file and assemble her witnesses.

Adesina pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him.

The magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case till July 29, 2020 for hearing.

