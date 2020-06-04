Man, 25, arrested for allegedly raping 85-yr-old woman in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Niger has arrested a 25-year-old man who raped an 85-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man who’d been raping two of his biological daughters for six years.

The police arrested 25-year-old, Ezekiel Yunana, for allegedly raping an 85-year-old woman.

The suspect was said to have trespassed into the woman’s house and threatened to kidnap her.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun said the woman reported to the police that the suspect criminally trespassed into her room at Ungwan Ya’u, Tukunguna village in Rafi local government area of the state.

“He (the suspect) threatened to kidnap her or pay a sum amount of money. In the process, he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her while she was rescued by her grandson.

“On receipt of the complaint, Police detectives attached to Kagara Division arrested the suspect, during interrogation, he confessed to the crime, ” Abiodun said.

In a related development, another suspect was arrested for incest.

The PPRO explained that police acted on a tip off.

He said police detectives from ‘B’ Division Suleja arrested one Peter Ayemoba ‘m’ aged 50yrs of new Golden prime street Rafin-Sanyi area, Suleja that he had been having carnal knowledge of two of his biological daughters aged between 20-22yrs from year 2013 to 2019 on different occasions.

Investigation revealed that the he usually threaten to kill them and commit suicide if they deny him sex but he confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The cases according to the police spokesperson would be charge to court.

