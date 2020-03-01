Man, 23, remanded for rape, burglary

ADVERTISEMENT

A 23-year-old man, Yemi Oladipupo, has been remanded by an Ondo Chief Magistrate Court, for having unlawful carnal knowledge of one Oluwatoyin Florence.

Oladipupo was dragged before the court on eight-count charge of rape, unlawful entry and stealing.

Police prosecutor, Olagbayi Bernard, said the defendant comitted the offence on November 5, 2019 between 12.30am and 2.00am at Olomolatan Street, Sabo Area, Ondo.

He was alleged to have unlawfully entered into the dwelling house of five peopleand stolen cash of N57,210 from them.

He was said to have inflicted injury on their head.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

Olagbayi, prayed the court to remand the defendant in the Nigerian Correctional Service in Segede, Ondo pending the legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution in the state Ministry of Justice.

The defence counsel, Tomiwa Akinnugba, did not oppose the remand application made by the prosecutor.

The presiding magistrate, Olufunke Adegoroye, directed that the case file should be transferred to the DPP for advice.

He ordered that hearing notice should also be served on the DPP and the police, while she adjourned the case to April 7, 2020

