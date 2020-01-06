Man, 23, docked over assault, attempted rape

ADVERTISEMENT

A 23-year-old man, Bashir Aminu, who allegedly assaulted and attempted to rape a 15-year-old girl in Kano has been docked before a senior magistrate court in the state.

The defendant, who claimed to be a businessman, and a resident of Tudun Rubudi village, Kano, is facing trial on a three-count charge of criminal force, assault and attempt to commit an offence to wit rape.

The prosecutor, Mr Yusuf Sale, told the court on Friday that one Usman Musa of Rimin Auzunawa Quarters, Kano, reported the case at Rijiyar Zaki Police Division Kano, on Sept. 20, 2019. Sale said on the same day at about 12:00 p.m, the defendant lured the complainant into an uncompleted building along Rimin Auzunawa Quarters, Kano while she was selling sweet potatoes in the area.

“The defendant led the victim to the uncompleted building on the pretence to buy the sweet potato.

“The defendant struggled with the victim, who had the intention to have unlawful sexual intercourse with her, but she escaped and reported the case to her father.”

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The senior magistrate, Aminu Fagge, granted the defendant bail of N100,000 with one reliable surety in like sum.

Fagge adjourned the case until January 13 for further mention. (NAN)

