Man, 22, fingered as ‘Supreme Leader’ of dreaded Lagos cult

The police in Lagos State have arrested a 22-year-old man identified as supreme leader of Berry Boys cult group.

It was gathered that the suspect, simply indentified as Maliki, has been on the police wanted list for murder, public disturbances and gangsterism.

It was further learnt that the suspect was arrested while in company of 11 of his gang members by the command’s Special Strike Force on social miscreants .

The spokesman for the command, Bala Elkana said : “On February 4, at about 7.20 am, following a sustained monitoring, operatives from Itire police station led by the divisional police officer, SP Barkfur Kromkyes, arrested Maliki, 22. Maliki is the supreme leader of the notorious Berry boys secret cult with operational base at Itire. He is a native of Lalopun, Kwara State but resides at 23 Ayinla street, Idiaraba area of Lagos.”

He said Maliki has been on the wanted list of the police for violent crimes and gang clashes, adding that the suspect has confessed to be responsible for series of violent attacks, murders and armed robberies recorded in Idiaraba, Lawanson, Dosunmu, Ashimowo Bakare, Omo-Bola Mushin and Itire.

“The suspect told detectives that, he was initiated into the cult at age 12 when he was in Junior Secondary School (JSS1). He later rose to the number one position, mostly addressed as the Supreme Leader of the Berry Boys confraternity. The gang has an official Facebook page (Bbl Baloteli) with 1,928 friends. According to Maliki, they use the Facebook page and other social media accounts to recruit new members, plan attacks and give updates to members.

“Investigation led to the arrest of 11 additional suspects,” the police spokesman added.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police Lagos State police command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has further reaffirmed the commitment of the Command to address the menace of cultism and youth gangsterism in the state. The onslaught on social miscreants launched by the Commissioner of Police is intelligence driven, targeting mostly the leaders of the gangs and cult groups and blocking the channels through which they recruit young people.

“The Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants has successfully brought under control the activities of various cults and gangs in the state through well coordinated and targeted operations. The onslaught will be sustained until they are totally defeated”.

