Man, 20, docked for allegedly breaking into church, stealing

A 20-year-old man, Abdulazeez Nasiru, was yesterday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti magistrate court for allegedly breaking into a church and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Sergeant Olubu Apata, informed the court that Nasiru and some persons at large committed the offence on May 25, 2020, at about 1a.m. at Isato Ologoro Street, Ado-Ekiti, when they broke into the Sacred Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Orisun Ibukun.

Apata also alleged that the defendant and the others at large stole one big generator valued at N80,000, a medium-sized tiger generator valued at N15,000, four microphones valued at N20,000, a wristwatch valued at N15,000 and a cash sum of N36,000, all belonging to the church.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

Nasiru pleaded not guilty. And the magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case till July 6, 2020, for hearing.

